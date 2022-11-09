The German Robert Koch Institute for Virus Research announced today, Wednesday, that a wave of seasonal influenza has begun in Germany.
In its weekly report on acute respiratory diseases issued this evening, the institute said that it had set the time for the start of the wave retroactively in the week ending on the thirtieth of last October.
It is noteworthy that the results of the monitoring system, in which samples of people with acute respiratory diseases are examined, are critical to the estimates of the institute.
Under this system, the institute routinely looks for different viruses such as rhinovirus, coronavirus, and influenza.
The institute’s experts had announced, last week, that they had already detected an upward trend in influenza diseases.
And the report continued, “Influenza reports received by the institute during recent months have increased significantly compared to the pre-Corona pandemic seasons at this time,” and the institute stated that this is likely due to the recommendation issued since the Corona pandemic that a test should be conducted to detect influenza viruses in case The appearance of symptoms of respiratory diseases.
The institute said that the number of influenza infections, which were recorded last week, has so far reached more than 2,100 cases, while the total number of cases since the start of the season last October has reached nearly 8,330 cases. The institute noted that there were many reports, in particular, from the states of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia.
It also reported 13 outbreaks of the disease. The institute said that the flu wave had mostly started in January in the years prior to the Corona pandemic and had lasted between 3 and 4 months.
The pandemic and the measures taken to combat it caused a strong change in the usual course of the flu wave in the past two seasons, as the wave did not occur in the 2021/2020 season globally, nor did it occur in Germany in the 2022/2021 season by the usual standard, as the number of reported cases did not rise. Only after the Easter holiday ie very late.
