Saturday, May 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany announces support to Ukraine with arms supply for USD 2,950 million

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2023
in World
0
Germany announces support to Ukraine with arms supply for USD 2,950 million


close

Leopard 2 tanks

Germany said it will send 30 tanks plus Leopard-1 A5.

Germany said it will send 30 tanks plus Leopard-1 A5.

They will include 30 tanks, armored vehicles, 200 surveillance drones and air defense systems.

The German government announced this Saturday that it is preparing a new plan for military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 2.95 billion dollars, which includes the delivery of tanks, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft defense systems.

See also  "Thiaw is studying like a leader. A lot of work and a little luck: that's how he took over Milan"

We all want a speedy end to this heinous Russian war against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately it is not in sight. That is why Germany will provide all the help it can, for as long as it takes.“Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

It would be Germany’s most important arms supply package for Ukraine.

Deliveries include, among other weapons, 30 tanks plus Leopard-1 A5, 20 new Marder-type armored vehicles and more than a hundred other smaller armored vehicles, 200 surveillance drones, four new Iris-T air defense systems and their launch platforms, anti-aircraft defense missiles, 18 Howitzer-type guns and ammunition.

(You can read: Donald Trump claims that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours).

This is, according to the weekly Der Spiegel, Germany’s most important arms supply package for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

This announcement comes on the eve of a possible visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to German media reports, Zelenski, who arrived in Rome this Saturday, could then go to Germany to meet on Sunday with those responsible for the country, where he will receive the European Charlemagne prize.

See also  Fadri in the eye of the storm after the statement "Giraffe and Penguin"

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Germany #announces #support #Ukraine #arms #supply #USD #million

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
LA VERDAD publishes this Sunday a GAD3 survey with an estimate of the regional vote

LA VERDAD publishes this Sunday a GAD3 survey with an estimate of the regional vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result