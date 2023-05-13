Germany announces support to Ukraine with arms supply for USD 2,950 million

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Germany said it will send 30 tanks plus Leopard-1 A5.
They will include 30 tanks, armored vehicles, 200 surveillance drones and air defense systems.
The German government announced this Saturday that it is preparing a new plan for military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 2.95 billion dollars, which includes the delivery of tanks, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft defense systems.
“We all want a speedy end to this heinous Russian war against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately it is not in sight. That is why Germany will provide all the help it can, for as long as it takes.“Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.
Deliveries include, among other weapons, 30 tanks plus Leopard-1 A5, 20 new Marder-type armored vehicles and more than a hundred other smaller armored vehicles, 200 surveillance drones, four new Iris-T air defense systems and their launch platforms, anti-aircraft defense missiles, 18 Howitzer-type guns and ammunition.
This is, according to the weekly Der Spiegel, Germany’s most important arms supply package for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.
This announcement comes on the eve of a possible visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to German media reports, Zelenski, who arrived in Rome this Saturday, could then go to Germany to meet on Sunday with those responsible for the country, where he will receive the European Charlemagne prize.
AFP
