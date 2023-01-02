Germany continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Russia at various levels. This was announced on Monday, January 2, by the representative of the German government, Christiane Hofmann.

“There is no such situation as if there is no dialogue and contacts with Russia,” she said at a briefing.

Hoffman stressed that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other leaders of the EU countries communicate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“And at other levels, of course, there are contacts. So there is no silence,” she said.

On December 27, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that normal relations between Germany and today’s Russia are impossible, and Germany will continue to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation until the conflict in Ukraine ends.

Earlier, on December 16, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the “thread” of negotiations with Russia should not be allowed to break. Answering the question whether he can imagine a visit to Moscow in 2023, he noted that for this the Russian Federation must complete a special military operation in Ukraine. According to him, in the long term, when the conflict ends, the resumption of interaction will become possible at some point.

At the same time, on December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that if at some point the West becomes interested in restoring joint work with Moscow on European security, this will not work.

Relations between the Russian Federation and Western countries have deteriorated against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

