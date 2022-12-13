German Vice-Chancellor Habek: EU Gas Price Ceiling Technical Issues Nearly Agreed

The energy ministers of the European Union (EU) at a meeting on Tuesday, December 13, in Brussels, made progress on technical issues related to the establishment of a gas price ceiling, said Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habek, writes TASS.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the parties have almost completely, by 90-95 percent, agreed on the details on the introduction of a ceiling on gas prices. More time is needed to reach an agreement, he said.

We have made great progress on all technical issues, as well as the structure of such a price cap mechanism. Robert Habeck Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany

According to the minister, the issue is very delicate. Habek urged EU countries to take a step back and consider whether they are making any mistakes. According to him, energy ministers will continue to discuss this issue next Monday, December 19th.

Price ceiling discussion

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó at a meeting with Hungarian journalists said that the EU countries will hold a new discussion on the gas price ceiling on December 19. According to him, the energy ministers of the EU countries failed to reach a consensus at the next meeting.

Discussions will continue on a bilateral basis Peter Szijjarto Hungarian Foreign Minister

He is sure that the introduction of a ceiling on gas prices will not help to cope with the energy crisis, especially for Budapest. Such a decision will only put the country at risk, the politician added.

Dissatisfaction of the EU countries

On December 11, it became known that a group of 12 EU member states demanded a lower price ceiling for Russian gas. Among them were Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland.

The European Commission (EC) has previously proposed setting a ceiling on energy prices at 275 euros per megawatt-hour, or about $3,000 per thousand cubic meters at the current exchange rate.

At the same time, the EC questioned the effectiveness of the application of the gas price ceiling to protect against the energy crisis and proposed a new plan to stabilize the markets.

The EU executive made it clear this week that a price cap is not the best tool to deal with the crisis. Bloomberg

The ceiling of gas prices proposed by the EC turned out to be dissatisfied in the EU countries that support the restriction of the cost of fuel. European Energy Exchange ICE has spoken out against any price cap, saying it could “result in significant margin increases that risk destabilizing the market.”