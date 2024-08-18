MP Lindemann: Germany wants to expropriate Russian assets

The German government plans to expropriate Russian assets to continue supporting Ukraine, Bundestag deputy Gunnar Lindemann from the Alternative for Germany party said in a conversation with RT.

According to him, many residents of Germany are tired of supporting Ukraine. Therefore, the government announced that it is starting to save on aid to Kyiv. Lindemann emphasized that in reality the German government is looking for ways to use the income from frozen Russian assets.

“They will try to use frozen assets of Russian businessmen or Russian companies. Both Brussels and Berlin and the German government are thinking about expropriating them,” Lindemann explained.

He stressed that this decision is wrong and Alternative for Germany will vote against it.

Earlier, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported that Germany would have to limit military aid to Ukraine, as there is no new money in the country’s budget for this purpose. Finance Minister Christian Lindner had already informed Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of this in a letter on August 5.