During a visit to the West Bank, the German minister announces an increase in aid to the Palestinian territories, bringing the total to 160 million euros. The German government announced this Saturday (11/11) that it intends to increase the sending of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Territories. The announcement was made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who made the announcement after talks with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah, in the West Bank.

The increase in aid will be 38 million euros (R$ 200 million). With this, Germany will provide more than 160 million euros (R$841 million) to the Palestinian Territories this year. The announcement contrasts with the tone used by Germany in the first days after the Hamas group’s terrorist offensive against Israel, when Berlin threatened to reevaluate its financial aid to the Palestinians.

“Every life has the same value. And every person in Israel and every person in Palestine has the right to live in peace and security,” said Baerbock, who is on a tour of the Middle East amid the conflict between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel, which is currently focused on in the Gaza Strip, the target of heavy Israeli retaliatory bombings.

Commenting on the conflict in Gaza, Baerbock assessed that Israel’s announcement on Thursday about humanitarian pauses of a few hours a day in northern Gaza were an important first step. But, according to Baerbock, “they need to be expanded further,” he added.

After the meeting with Baerbock, Prime Minister Shtayyeh released his own statement, in which he called on Germany to take a clearer stance against Israeli offensives in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, a rival group to the Palestinian Authority.

Shtayyeh said Germany must “take a stance” on what he called “Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip” and that this stance needs to be “in accordance with international human rights law.”

“Not calling for an end to the war, supporting Israel with weapons, encourages the continuation of aggression against our people in Gaza” said Shtayyeh. The Gaza war is seen as a war against all the people

On Saturday night, the German minister traveled to Israel to meet with her counterpart Eli Cohen.

