Bild: Ukrainian Armed Forces use drone with Kalashnikov assault rifle mounted on it for the first time

Ukraine has developed a “flying Kalashnikov assault rifle,” Bild reported. Telegram.

We are talking about a quadcopter with a machine gun attached to it. The combat complex can be controlled from a distance of several kilometers.

According to the publication, in August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used it for the first time in the area of ​​a special operation. The effectiveness of the new weapon and the prospects for its production are unknown, the publication notes.

On September 7, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the production facilities of another new product of the Ukrainian military industry – the Palyanitsa drone missile, the first use of which was announced shortly before by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.