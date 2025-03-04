The conservatives and German social democrats have proposed on Tuesday important reforms of the Constitution to significantly increase the investment in defense due to the threat that the US moves away from their commitments to their allies. This will join a fund of 500,000 million euros for infrastructure, negotiated in the framework of preliminary conversations to form a coalition government.

“In view of the increasing threat situation, we are aware that Europe and, together with Europe, the Federal Republic of Germany They must now make great efforts to quickly strengthen the defense capabilities of our country and the European continent“said the leader of the Cristianodemocrata Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, probable future chancellor after the general elections of February 23.

Merz, whose party and sister Social Cristiana (CSU) Bávara won the elections to the lower house, stressed that the necessary decisions, especially in regard to the federal budget, “cannot be postponed more” in the light of “the latest decisions of the US government” of Donald Trump.

At all costs

“I want to say this very clearly: in view of the threats to our freedom and peace in our continent, the motto must also be applied to our defense. ‘at all costs‘”He emphasized.

Merz explained that the parliamentary groups CDU/CSU and SPD will present a motion next week in the lower house to modify the fundamental law in such a way that The necessary defense expenses charged to the federal budget exceeding 1% of GDP They are exempt from debt brake restrictionswhich limits 0.35% of annual GDP the indebtedness of the State.

The co -chair of the SPD and leader of the parliamentary group of the Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, stressed “the challenge that we invest in a strong and safe Europe”, especially after the encounter last Friday in the Oval Office between Trump and the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski.

The leader of the CSU, Markus Söder, stressed that this Tuesday The three games send “a sign to friends and enemies that Germany is here, Germany does not retirebut it will do everything necessary to protect and strengthen the country and to advance to Europe. ” In this way, the Armed Forces will be provided “everything he needs” to become a powerful army, he said.

Merz said that this Wednesday there will be a conversation with the Foreign Minister, Olaf Scholz, to see if you can Liberate immediately between 3,000 and 3.5 billion euros for Ukraine as part of the so -called unplanned budgetary expenses.

A multimillionaire background for infrastructure

Both Klingbeil and Merz, pointed out that the additional expenditure in defense should not occur at the expense of the investment in the economy, which can chain their third year of recession, and it is evident that the necessary funds for this cannot be financed solely with the current government budgets, the federated states and the municipalities.

“That’s why we want Create an immediate program funded with credits, a special fund of 500,000 million euros for the next 10 yearscharged to which these necessary investments will be made, “Merz said. “We assume that this special fund will also mobilize large -scale private investments,” he added.

Klingbeil explained that from that fund, which will invest in roads, bridges, railways, digitalization, energy networks, schools and nurseries, 100,000 million will be for federated states and the municipalities. For this special fund, a modification of the Constitution will also be proposed to the lower house.

Conservatives and social democrats want to give federated states the option to balance income and expenses in their budgets if loan income does not exceed 0.35 % of the nominal GDP. This requires a realization of the fundamental law in article 115, that the parliamentary groups of the CDU/CSU and the SPD will also present to the lower house next week. To do this they will need the support of the greens.

Merz also said that They will need decisions to improve the competitiveness of the German economymodify the so -called citizenship rent, improve internal security and limit “significantly” irregular immigration, which “remains too high.”

To this end, he stressed, conservatives and social democrats, who only began his preliminary conversations last Thursday to try to form a coalition of government, will continue the dialogue this Thursday and Friday, and will strive to “conclude them quickly.”