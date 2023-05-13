Pack includes over 150 battle tanks and 200 drones; The measure was announced by the German Ministry of Defense.

The German government announced this Saturday (May 13, 2023) that it will send Ukraine a new military aid package of more than € 2.7 billion (US$ 2.95 billion at this Saturday’s quotation). The package includes over 100 armored tanks and 51 combat and infantry vehicles. Here’s the full of the press release in German (256 KB).

“With this valuable contribution of urgently needed military material, we are showing once again that Germany is serious about its support. We all want a speedy end to this terrible and illegal war by Russia against the Ukrainian people. Unfortunately, this is not yet predictable. Therefore, Germany will provide whatever help it can – for as long as it takes.”said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Here are some of the military items that will be shipped:

18 howitzers with wheels;

artillery ammunition;

missiles guided by German air defense systems;

4 IRIS-T SLM and 12 IRIS-T SLS missiles;

51 combat and infantry vehicles: 30 Leopard, 1 A5 and 20 Marder;

more than 100 armored fighting vehicles; It is

more than 200 reconnaissance drones.

According to the statement, the package of measures follows the previous support priorities of the German government. The implementation of the measures has already started.