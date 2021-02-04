Russia was able to surprise Western countries with the creation of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This opinion was expressed by journalist Jacques Schuster in a column for the German newspaper Die Welt.

According to him, Russia for a long time could not impress the West with its inventions. So, the last time other countries, with bated breath, watched the successes of Moscow in 1957, when the Soviet Union managed to launch the first artificial Earth satellite into space. Thus, Moscow has shown that it can now launch nuclear missiles at the American continent.

“Only the coronavirus vaccine, which entered the market early, showed that Russia is possibly more than the Upper Volta with nuclear missiles (as the former German chancellor Helmut Schmidt described the USSR),” Schuster said. He also drew attention to the name of the vaccine, which refers to the launch of the first satellite.

The journalist stressed that the effectiveness of the vaccine, as well as agreements on its use abroad, gave Russia a prestige that will be used politically. President Vladimir Putin will use every opportunity to highlight the superiority of his system, the author of the column concluded.

On February 2, The Lancet published data that the results of the third phase of tests of “Sputnik V” demonstrated 91.6% effectiveness against coronavirus. 19,866 people took part in testing the vaccine.

The Kremlin noted that the results of the third phase of clinical trials of Sputnik V, published in The Lancet, convincingly demonstrate its reliability and effectiveness. In addition, the results confirmed the justification for the accelerated registration of the vaccine in Russia.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian vaccine against coronavirus, it was created on the basis of another adenovirus in which the coronavirus gene is embedded. When it enters cells, it forms proteins in them – they cause immunity and promote the development of antibodies.