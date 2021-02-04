Western countries were impressed by the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection “Sputnik V”. Journalist Jacques Schuster writes about this on February 3 in an article for the newspaper Die Welt.

As another event, followed by the US and Europe with bated breath, the publicist cited the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite by the Soviet Union in 1957. In addition, the journalist drew attention to the similarity of the names “Sputnik-1” and “Sputnik V”.

“Since then, Russia has almost nothing to surprise the West from a technical point of view. Only the coronavirus vaccine, which entered the market early, showed: Russia is perhaps more than the “Upper Volta with missiles” (the statement of the former chancellor Helmut Schmidt about the USSR. – Ed.) “, – said Schuster.

In addition, the publicist recalled that the publication in the authoritative medical journal The Lancet of the results of the III phase of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine proved the high efficacy of the drug.

According to Shooter, agreements to use Sputnik V abroad have given Russia a prestige that will be used politically as well.

On February 2, The Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. From the publication it follows that the effectiveness of the drug against the disease was 91.6% after analyzing the data of 19,866 volunteers. The indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%. At the same time, as a result of the studies, no serious side effects were revealed for the administration of the vaccine, the humoral immune response was developed in more than 98% of the volunteers.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11. The Sputnik V preparation was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.