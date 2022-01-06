Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Seder accused German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock of being naive about the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, N-tv reports.

The split within the FRG

In Germany, a split arose due to the lack of a unified position on Nord Stream 2. In particular, Zeder saw a threat in Berbock’s policies to the country’s energy security. He recalled that Germany needs reliable gas supplies, so he announced the need to launch the project.

“Green” threat of non-use of “Nord Stream-2” damages, first of all, Germany Markus Zeder Prime Minister of Bavaria

The Bavarian premier also expressed concerns about a naive and insecure “green” foreign policy. “This is especially true of relations with Russia,” he said.

“Cracks” in foreign policy

Jurgen Hardt, the foreign policy spokesman for the opposition Christian Democratic Union, also saw “cracks” in this issue.

He stressed that the Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals do not have a common point of view regarding sanctions against Russia, as well as about Nord Stream 2. For example, the SPD sees it as an exclusively economic project, while Berbock notes its geostrategic role.

Threat from the Greens

On January 2, it became known that Germany is ready to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. The initiative to consider the possibility of introducing restrictions against the project was made by the deputy of the German Bundestag from the Green party Omid Nuripur, whose interests are also protected by Berbock herself.

Berbock on Nord Stream 2

On January 5, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock held talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Following the meeting, the US representative called the gas pipeline a lever in the hands of the European Union for influencing Russia. He called the launch of the project unlikely in the event of an aggravation of the situation on the border of Ukraine.

And if Russia resumes its aggression against Ukraine, then, of course, it will be difficult to imagine how gas will flow through Nord Stream 2 in the future. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

In turn, Berbock recalled that the United States and Germany had agreed to use effective measures in the event that Russia “weaponizes” the gas pipeline and starts using energy supplies as a weapon.

We don’t just fully support this, but it fully extends to the new federal government. Annalena Berbock Foreign Minister of Germany

A look at Ukraine

Berbock also called “the only way out” of the crisis in Ukraine. She stressed that the current crisis has no other political solution. She stressed that Germany has always looked for a way to “seek a dialogue in the Normandy format”.

In addition, the minister spoke about Germany’s “own” position on the supply of weapons by the United States to Ukraine. She believes that the United States is stepping up military assistance to the republic in order to supposedly defend against “Russian aggression.”

Perspectives

On January 4, the head of the German energy company Uniper, Klaus-Dieter Maubach, admitted that the certification of Nord Stream 2 could be completed by mid-2022. He expressed hope that the launch of the project will help to resolve the fuel shortage in the European market.

3of the year was under construction “Nord Stream-2”

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin suggested that the project certification process could last until the summer of 2022. He admitted that the US authorities may complicate this procedure.