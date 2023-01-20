The fate of Ukraine as a state is predetermined, and the country will no longer remain within its original borders. This was stated on January 20 by the former deputy of the German Bundestag, a member of the German right-wing party Alternative for Germany, Waldemar Gerdt.

“The fate of Ukraine is already, in my opinion, sealed. The whole world will have to restore the country and it will most likely be divided by the whole world community. Ukraine will no longer remain within its original borders. It is now unrealistic, ”Gerdt quotes “RIA News”.

As the German politician noted, Ukraine had a chance to sit down at the negotiating table when the Turkish authorities offered it, but then President Vladimir Zelensky was forbidden to do this in Washington.

If the conflict in Ukraine remains frozen, then this will only lead to a further escalation of relations, so “it must be completed to the end,” Gerdt said. The further future of Ukraine, in his opinion, will be decided at the post-war conference.

Earlier on Friday, the head of the peninsula’s parliament, Volodymyr Konstantinov, said that any attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Crimea would not go unanswered. He also recalled that the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation took place in accordance with the “historic” decision of the inhabitants of the republic.

On Jan. 19, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the United States was supporting Ukraine in seeking to “reclaim territories,” including Crimea (which is not recognized by Washington as part of Russia), by any means necessary.

At the same time, Zelensky said that in the presence of heavy weapons, the Ukrainian side would attempt to attack Crimea.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full accordance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.

In addition, on October 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal constitutional law on the admission of the former regions of Ukraine liberated as a result of a special military operation to protect Donbass into the Russian Federation. Prior to that, in the period from 23 to 27 September, referendums on the issue of reunification were held there. According to the law, residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are recognized as Russian citizens from the day they join the Russian Federation.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

