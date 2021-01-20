The German government’s position on Nord Stream 2 has not changed since the introduction of new US sanctions on the project. This was announced on Wednesday, January 20, by the deputy official representative of the FRG government Martina Fitz.

We are talking about US sanctions against the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner.

“Our position on extraterritorial sanctions remains unchanged, we have repeatedly stated this here. Upon completion of Nord Stream 2, the position remains the same – this is an economic project. Questions about the current situation and future plans need to be directed to the project operators “, – quoted her words in”RIA News“.

On January 20, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called the US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 an unfair competition. He stressed that the American side is constantly putting pressure on the participants in the SP-2 consortium, and is also trying to hinder the implementation of the project, using both legislative measures and threats against Russia or Europe.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury announced the expansion of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The restrictions were imposed on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner. The sanctions include a ban on exports, banking and foreign exchange transactions, blocking of assets and property.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov accused the United States of violating international law and the principles of fair and free trade.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to the Federal Republic of Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.