The decision of US President Joe Biden to suspend sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was taken incorrectly, and the struggle over the project is only intensifying. This was reported by the German edition Die Welt Thursday 20 May.

According to the author of the material, despite the decision of the American administration, Washington’s attitude towards the gas pipeline remained the same. The journalist also pointed out that all state restrictions were aimed at service providers during construction – ports, shipowners, insurers.

“Biden’s allegedly peaceful policy is only a confirmation of the current legal situation, which was already under (ex-US President Donald) Trump – no more, no less,” the article says.

The US Embassy in Berlin said that Biden had abandoned sanctions in order to restore relations with allies from Europe. At the same time, as stated in the material, the United States may further tighten restrictions, since the State Department calls for “energy independence” of Europe.

Oliver Hermes, chairman of the Eastern Committee of German Business, said American pressure on Nord Stream 2 is damaging democratic decision-making in Europe and negatively affecting Germany’s interests.

“It is unacceptable that the United States, with its blockade policy, inflict billions of dollars in damage to European taxpayers and companies, interfering with the sovereignty of democracies, while at the same time pursuing its own energy interests in relations with Russia,” he said.

Hermes stressed that the pipeline is needed to offset the refusal to import gas from the Netherlands and Norway, where fuel production is declining. Also, as the entrepreneur pointed out, Nord Stream 2 will contribute to the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector without harming the climate.

On May 20, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it would be almost impossible to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is 95% complete. Psaki also said that in deciding to abandon sanctions against the pipeline operator Nord Stream AG 2, the United States was guided by key relations with Germany and global factors.

Washington first imposed restrictions against the project at the end of 2019. This led to the suspension of work at the facility, as the Swiss company AllSeas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the SP-2 construction site in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.