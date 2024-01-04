Welt: Patriot air defense systems were ineffective against Russian X-32 attacks

Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), which are part of the Ukrainian air defense, turned out to be ineffective against attacks from Russian X-32 cruise missiles. This was stated by a correspondent of a German TV channel Welt Guido Schmidtke.

“Due to its invulnerability and high speed, not a single missile has yet been shot down by Ukrainian air defense, which includes the modern Patriot air defense system. This shows that the Russian army has the latest cruise missiles that can overcome modern Western air defense systems,” the correspondent noted.

Schmidtke added that the Russian missile is difficult to knock off course and can easily identify targets for destruction.

Earlier, the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, admitted the powerlessness of air defense systems against Russian missiles.