German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock revealed details about the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The main role in this procedure is played by the rule of European law, stated she is on the air of the ZDF TV channel.

According to Berbock, in the framework of the coalition negotiations and discussion of the coalition agreement, it was indicated that it was necessary to apply European energy law to energy projects. That is why at the moment she announced the impossibility of approving Nord Stream 2. The German Foreign Minister added that so far the gas pipeline does not comply with EU standards.

Earlier it became known that Berbock was at an impasse because of the position on the “Nord Stream-2”. The minister opposed the implementation of the project, but she had to agree that “the SPD will not be ready to abandon the gas pipeline, the construction of which has already been completed.”

The representative of the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Nina-Marie Güttler, said that Nord Stream 2 would not be launched until certification. She did not answer the question whether the German authorities plan to postpone the launch of the gas pipeline due to the situation in eastern Ukraine.

The exact timing of the completion of the Nord Stream 2 certification is unknown. The process has been suspended at the moment, as the operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG project plans to establish a subsidiary in Germany to transfer assets to it and manage the gas pipeline in the country. Experts admit that the procedure will last until spring.