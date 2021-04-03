The head of the German Ministry of Defense (FRG) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that because of Russia, “the growth of challenges” for Europe began. She said this on Saturday, April 3, in an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

According to her, the FRG is obliged to build on its own interests and security, to invest more in defense forces, and there is no need to “do a service to the United States.”

“The challenges are growing – with new technologies, in the form of hybrid threats, also at the regional level, taking into account Russia’s behavior,” she said. The German Defense Minister added that the challenges are increasing, including due to the “systemic confrontation” with China. At the same time, Germany is at the center of various attacks related specifically to Russian actions.

“If we want to live in security and prosperity, we must invest in our security,” she summed up, without giving any examples of any confirmation of her point of view.