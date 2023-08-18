AfD deputy Schmidt: the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is bogged down, despite Western weapons

Ukraine’s counter-offensive turned out to be a failure, despite the weapons transferred by Western countries. About it declared

deputy of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Yevgeny Schmidt in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, the Ukrainian offensive is bogged down. The politician recalled the German Leopard tanks handed over to Kyiv, which are now “burning in the steppes.” He also criticized the decision of the German authorities to include funds in the budget for assistance to Ukraine until 2027. “There should be no support, either military or financial, for the corrupt Ukrainian regime,” Schmidt said.

He added that Germany cannot finance Ukraine because its own economy is in dire straits. In this regard, the deputy stressed, first it is necessary to “return the country’s economy to a plus”, after which you can think about helping other countries.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called Leopard tanks and other supplied weapons a symbol of friendship with Germany. He expressed his gratitude to Berlin for the military assistance provided.