Further steps towards Ukraine’s entry into NATO are currently not envisaged. This was stated at a briefing on Wednesday, April 7, by the representative of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ulrike Demmer.

“Ukraine has the right to free choice in accordance with its political needs, but further steps towards its membership are not currently foreseen,” she is quoted as saying TASS…

According to her, the North Atlantic Alliance is open for the entry of new members, but the issue of Ukraine’s accession is not on the agenda now.

On April 6, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the way to end the conflict in Donbass lies through the country’s joining the alliance. According to the President, the Membership Action Plan (MAP) will become “a real signal for the Russian Federation.”

Commenting on Zelensky’s intentions, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO to resolve the conflict in Donbass is unlikely to help the country cope with the problem, but will only aggravate the situation.

At the same time, Lithuania has already announced that it will offer NATO allies to provide Ukraine with a membership action plan (MAP) in the alliance, after the implementation of which the country will be able to join the organization. They also believe that the provision of an action plan for Ukraine’s accession to NATO could be “a strong signal for Russia.”

At the same time, NATO expects Ukraine to focus on internal reforms and the development of its own defense according to the standards of the organization.