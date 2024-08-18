Bild: Ukrainian Armed Forces Can No Longer Use Some Types of German Weapons

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can no longer use some types of weapons supplied by Germany. This writes German publication Bild, citing an internal letter from the German Ministry of Defense.

The authors of the material specified that Ukraine’s initial needs for spare parts, for example, for the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units, cannot be met, so their use will be impossible or limited. It is noted that over time, the situation will worsen even more due to the loss of assistance from the German side.

The letter from the German Defense Ministry also states that no further commitments to new projects to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces can be made for now. This concerns areas such as air defense, artillery and drones.

Earlier, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that Germany bears no responsibility for the possible use of German weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike the Kursk region. According to him, Kyiv is “exercising its right to self-defense.”