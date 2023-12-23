Germany reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were reviewing the military strategy for 2024 against the backdrop of an unsuccessful counteroffensive and a lack of weapons. The newspaper writes about this on December 21 Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

“After the failure of this counteroffensive, it is clear that the Ukrainians will no longer be able to use the same strategy in 2024 as in 2023,” the journalists report.

Thus, the next year will be devoted to defense and gathering new forces. Journalists called the new strategy “hold on and stand still.”

At the beginning of 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hoped to advance towards the Sea of ​​Azov and Crimea, which, according to journalists, would force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. However, this did not happen.

“The potential for a new major Ukrainian offensive is currently not obvious. The troops are exhausted and there is not enough ammunition,” the publication states.

The material also states that Ukraine will not publicly announce the new strategy, but it is obvious against the backdrop of individual circumstances. The strategy of waiting is also associated with internal conflicts in Ukraine.

Thus, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, according to journalists, will try to avoid large-scale forced mobilization so as not to cause discontent among Ukrainians. The military leadership will be unhappy with this.

“The generals are unlikely to be enthusiastic about the political leadership’s desire to carry out spectacular but ultimately unproductive military actions for public relations purposes,” the article says.

In addition, journalists emphasized that now the Russian Federation is closer to victory, because Putin expected the West to be tired of the conflict, and this happened.

Military experts Alexander Perendzhiev and Vladislav Shurygin, in a conversation with Izvestia, predicted the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces against the backdrop of an ineffective counter-offensive by Ukraine. Calls to return Ukrainian men to their homeland to participate in armed conflict with Russia and the upcoming wave of mobilization in Ukraine only highlight the shortage of military personnel and the weakening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they say.

The need for a wait-and-see strategy was also reported by the Estonian Ministry of Defense. On December 13, the department published transatlantic strategy further actions of Ukraine, which talks about the importance of the “strategic defense” of the country.

Prior to this, on December 11, The New York Times also wrote about the search for a new strategy by the United States and Ukraine. As noted, the reason for the changes was Ukraine’s months-long failures and counter-offensive, which did not help achieve any goals.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.