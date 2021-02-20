Germany announced that Russia was tired of the “eternal reproaches” of the West. This was announced by the head of the German-Russian Forum Matthias Platzeck. RIA News…

According to him, European countries are constantly “shaking their fingers” at Russia politically, because they think they know everything better than Moscow and the world should be organized only in the way the West thinks is necessary. The former Prime Minister of the federal state of Brandenburg stressed that Russia is tired of double standards and unconstructive criticism of Western countries.

The German politician added that he supports Western values ​​and their protection. However, Platzeck noted that they should be demonstrated in deeds and not in words.

Earlier, the head of the German-Russian forum criticized the sanctions against Russia and considered them ineffective. According to Platzeck, the introduction of restrictive measures can satisfy Europe only in the short term. The politician added that progress in relations between the EU and Russia can only be achieved through dialogue on equal terms. He urged European countries to remember that this is not a small country, but a “huge nuclear power.”