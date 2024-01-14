Bild: Germany is preparing for war between NATO and Russia after the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Germany is developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. About it wrote tabloid Bild, citing an allegedly secret Bundeswehr document.

Escalation could begin in February 2024

According to a document from the German Ministry of Defense, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will give the order to transfer 300 thousand troops to the eastern flank. Among them will also be 30 thousand Bundeswehr soldiers. According to Bild, the escalation could begin in February 2024 with the start of Russia’s active offensive against the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). Moreover, by June the situation would have ended with the retreat of the Ukrainian army.

Described to the exact location and month [в сценарии] actions by Russia and the West, culminating in the dispatch of hundreds of thousands of NATO troops and the inevitable outbreak of war in the summer of 2025 See also Hopes are fading. The missing submarine has run out of oxygen Bild

It is assumed that the most likely location of the collision will be the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region. However, the authors of the material do not make a forecast of what consequences such an escalation could lead to.

Photo: Andreas Gebert / Reuters

Germany calls for increased aid to Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier previously said that the conflict in Ukraine demonstrates that Germany must do more to protect itself. In his opinion, the United States will also expect greater contributions to the North Atlantic Alliance from European countries.

Related materials:

In turn, German Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck called on the country's authorities to increase military assistance to Ukraine due to the risks of weakening support for its army from Western countries. According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, eight billion euros of direct military assistance to Kyiv have been invested in the country's budget for the current year.

Russia is not looking for conflict with NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Moscow is not going to fight either with Europe or with NATO. He drew attention to the growth in the number of NATO troops in Eastern and Central Europe.

203 billion dollars exceeded the volume of Western aid to Ukraine

At the same time, American leader Joe Biden said that NATO risks facing threats in connection with the conflict around Ukraine. According to Biden, the stakes in the conflict extend beyond the republic, as they affect the alliance and European security. He also added that Russia “threatens some NATO allies,” which increases the risks of US involvement in the conflict.

In turn, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana suggested that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will last for a long time. He admitted that the crisis will not end even in 2025.