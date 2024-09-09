Welt: Russia is capable of producing the entire arsenal of weapons for the Bundeswehr in six months

Russia is capable of producing the entire arsenal of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) in six months, while Germany’s build-up is proceeding slowly. This is writes Die Welt newspaper, citing a study by the Institute for World Economics (IfW).

According to the publication, the capacity of the Russian defense industry has grown significantly over the past two years. As journalists noted, this far exceeds the level of Russian material losses in Ukraine.

They added that the German government is currently barely able to replace the weapons supplied to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr’s stockpiles.

Earlier it was reported that Germany plans to transfer six IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.