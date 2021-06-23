Member of the German parliament (Bundestag) Sevim Dagdelen accused Germany of preparing for a war with Russia. Welt writes about this.

She pointed out that Germany “has adopted NATO’s arms buildup and escalation policy towards Russia.” In addition, the politician expressed concern about the Defender 21 maneuvers near the Russian borders. The parliamentarian is sure that this can be considered “part of the moral mobilization and preparation for war.”

Dagdelen also commented on the statement by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about Russia as an enemy of Europe. “Anyone who calls for a fight against Russia is not interested in detente. On the contrary, such propaganda methods create new images of the enemy in order to prepare a military campaign against Russia, ”the deputy said.

Another threatening factor, Dagdelen called the growth of Germany’s military spending to 85 billion euros, which is tens of billions of euros more than the Russian defense budget.

In April, the German TV channel Das Erste said that military exercises are being held at the German Altengrabov training ground, which “are NATO’s preparation for an operation to intimidate Russia.” According to media reports, the maneuvers are aimed at ensuring the security of the eastern flank of the allied states of the alliance. “In 2014, NATO decided to pre-deploy troops in Lithuania in order to send a signal. This is our task. This is the task of our unit for this year and the next three, ”said one of the commanders of the training artillery battalion.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the North Atlantic Alliance to build up “political muscles.” “Autocratic challenges against the alliance will grow in the next decade. Therefore, we must remain committed to democracy and strategically strengthened as an alliance, ”he explained. Maas also supported the reform of NATO financing, which is proposed by the secretary general of the organization Jens Stoltenberg, and advocated a dialogue with Russia. At the same time, he stressed that “the ball is on the side of Moscow.”