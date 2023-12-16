Welt: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning a new counter-offensive on the left bank of the Dnieper in 2024

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are planning to conduct a new counter-offensive in 2024 and are gathering forces for it. German expert on international security Nico Lange spoke about this and the direction chosen by Kiev.

“Ukraine is probably gathering resources for a new counter-offensive next year,” he noted, adding that a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper could be a starting point. Ukraine will concentrate on this direction.

The publication Die Welt clarifies that the corresponding plans of Ukraine are also indicated by the list of weapons that Kyiv transferred to Washington. The list includes Black Hawk and Apache helicopters, F-16 and F-18 fighter jets, various missile systems, Abrams tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles and ammunition.

In general, the Ukrainian order indicates a new attempt to transition to maneuver warfare, possibly using a combination of different combat systems, which was never realized during the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer See also The challenges facing Joe Biden in his third year in office in the United States Nico Langesecurity expert and political advisor

It is noted that during the summer counteroffensive, the Ukrainian army tried to overcome the Russian defense line using German Leopard tanks and American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Zelensky complained about the lack of results of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted in an interview with the Associated Press that the counter-offensive of the republic’s army did not bring the desired results. According to him, Ukraine wanted faster results, but this did not happen.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the alliance hoped for greater progress in the offensive of Ukrainian troops. At the same time, he considered it necessary to continue helping Ukraine. According to him, “the stronger Kyiv’s position on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table.”

The White House announced that funds to help Ukraine are running out

As Shalanda Young, head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, pointed out, the United States has about a billion dollars left to replenish its own weapons reserves. “It all comes down to a political decision. Should we risk our own safety as the world situation becomes more difficult?” she asked.

Prior to this, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh also admitted that Washington continues to provide military support to Kyiv, but funds are already running out.