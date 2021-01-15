German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced his interest in discussing the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project with the new US administration.

“Of course, we are very interested in discussing this topic with the new administration in Washington,” TASS the words of the politician.

Maas also noted that Germany intends to discuss with American colleagues the decision made in December on sanctions against the project. According to him, Berlin considers it positive that the US promised to hold “consultations at the government level” before the introduction of new restrictions.

The construction of the pipeline was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas refused to lay the pipes due to possible sanctions from the United States. Work resumed in December 2020. According to Bloomberg, Nord Stream 2 plans to complete construction in June this year.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the United States had threatened European companies with sanctions for helping to build the SP-2. It was noted that one of these days the State Department intends to publish a report on such companies.