A possible extension of the lockdown in Germany “will affect not only the construction of Nord Stream 2, it will also affect the Russian economy.” Bundestag deputy Waldemar Gerdt said this on Friday, January 15th.

He believes that the possible economic consequences after the extension of the lockdown will affect all neighboring states, including Russia, with which Germany has a common project – “Nord Stream-2”.

“If the economy of the EU, including Germany, falls to its knees, all nearby economies, all cooperating countries will be drawn into this funnel. We are solvent clients who have been the economic engine of the European space, ”Gerdt said in an interview with the TV channel“360“.

According to the publication Handelsblatt, the construction of the gas pipeline has already been postponed indefinitely, at least for two weeks, although according to the new schedule, work was supposed to begin on January 15. Gerdt believes this decision is motivated by economic considerations.

“If the economies of Germany and the EU collapse now, then the demand for this fuel will not be as great as it was supposed, therefore, perhaps, it is not necessary to finish building it so quickly and so urgently,” added Gerdt.

At the same time, according to him, the gas pipeline will still be completed.

The day before, on January 15, it became known that the construction of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters is scheduled to be completed in May. According to the schedule, the start of construction works is scheduled for the second half of January. Their completion is expected by the middle of the last week of May. The pipe-laying will then continue in Germany. Construction will be carried out at a speed of 0.4 kilometers per day, taking into account weather conditions. To date, more than 2,300 km of the approximately 2,460 km of the pipeline have been completed (i.e. 94%).

On January 14, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project announced that work on laying a part of the Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters would begin on January 15. Construction is scheduled for completion in June.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.