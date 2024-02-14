German Defense Minister Pistorius: Ukraine will receive three times more shells than in 2023

Ukraine will receive three to four times more shells than in 2023. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports TASS.

Pistorius made a statement in Brussels before a meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format. He stressed that Germany is doing everything possible to provide military assistance to Kyiv, including expanding production capacity. At the same time, the minister added that a shortage of ammunition will arise in any case.

“I can say that, as expected, this year we will supply Ukraine with three to four times more artillery shells than in 2023,” the politician said. He noted that in 2024, Germany has budgeted 3.5 billion euros for the production of ammunition. Pistorius emphasized that the outcome of the military conflict will be decided, among other things, “on the assembly lines.”

Earlier, The Financial Times reported that the Bundeswehr is currently worse equipped than before the start of German military assistance to Ukraine. This is due to the fact that the country gives the Ukrainian Armed Forces the best examples of equipment and equipment.