Germany Annalena Baerbock elected top leader of German Greens, who could become Angela Merkel’s successor – Conservative confusion raises prospect of revolution in German politics

The German Greens elected their Chancellor candidate in a situation where the opposing ruling party is raging in historical problems.

German the Greens are heading for the autumn federal election Annalena Baerbockin, 40, chaired.

The Greens announced on Monday that they had chosen Baerbock as their chancelloral candidate, as expected. Another option was to share the presidency with Baerbock from 2018 Robert Habeck, 51.

“Now we need the courage to make changes,” Baerbock said at a news conference after announcing his candidacy.

He said he wanted to bring out the best that lies in Germany. He recalled that both a bicycle and one of the coronary vaccines had been invented in Germany.

“I am running for reform. I want to make a policy that looks ahead and listens to people. ”

Just at the same time as the election of the Greens, the only group in the polls ahead of the Greens, the German Conservative Union of the CDU / CSU, has sunk into a deep internal strife that can have long marks.

The Greens are now shining as a stable party of order – and talking about the future, not clearing their gaps.

There are more than five months to the election, so the stills can turn many more times. It is possible that in the fall his political career will end with the Chancellor Angela Merkelin, 66, the successor is the Greens in Baerbock.

In March, Baerbock and Habeck introduced a 137-page proposal for an election program to which party members can currently submit their amendments. The program will be approved in June.

The proposal calls for an energy revolution in which fossil fuels are being abandoned everywhere. The turnaround is set to be accelerated by a major tax reform. “Climate” is mentioned 184 times in the election program and is a cross-cutting theme in all politics.

Over the decade, the Greens want EUR 50 billion in public investment in areas such as transport and urban development. Digital election and education are also major election themes on the Greens.

In relation to Russia, the Greens are calling for a tougher policy and, among other things, the suspension of the Nordstream 2 pipeline project.

At Baerbock has no board experience. His skills, perseverance and determination are much praised. Prior to joining Parliament, he has worked as a journalist and MEP’s assistant, among other things.

In the fall of 2017, the result of the previous German Bundestag elections was so tight that the CDU / CSU negotiated a government option with the Greens and the Liberal Party FDP before forming a government with the Social Democrats.

Baerbock was involved in the negotiations, and according to some reports, as a strict and competent negotiator, he impressed many, including Merkel.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Annalena Baerbock at the German Bundestag in January 2020.­

German Green presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck presented the party’s election program in Berlin on 19 March.­

Baerbock was born in Hanover and grew up on a farm in the family of an engineering father and social educator mother.

He has studied political science and international law in Hanover and the London School of Economy. As a young man, he has won three bronze medals at the German Trampoline Gymnastics Championships.

Since 2013, he has been a representative in the German Bundestag. She lives in Brandenburg with her husband and daughters born in 2011 and 2015.

On Women’s Day, Baerbock named a top Swiss lawyer with an international career as a role model. Carla Del Ponten.

German the Greens have traditionally been divided into “realists” and “funds”, i.e., more moderate realists and stricter fundamentalists. Both Baerbock and Habeck are “reals,” and under their leadership, support for the Greens has strengthened.

Support for the Greens has strengthened in eight of the nine local elections since 2018, when they took over as presidencies.

The 2019 European elections were one watershed where the success of the Greens strengthened the party’s position. Support for the 2014 EU elections doubled to 20.5 percent.

The party has also won election elections in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate this spring.