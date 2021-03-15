Six months before the general elections, the country opened its electoral ‘super year’ with regional votes in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland Palatinate. The interim results show a historic drop in support for the Conservatives, while giving a win to the Greens and the Social Democrats.

A coup that was seen coming at the beginning of the German election year, which will mark the end of the Merkel era. The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) suffered a drop of votes in regional elections, both in Baden-Württemberg (south) and in Rhineland Palatinate (west).

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party sank with 23.6% in the south and 26.5% in the west, historic lows in both federal states or ‘Länder’. For its part, the AfD also suffered a significant loss of votes, with 10.1% and 8.3% respectively.

One of the reasons for this debacle? LIn the absence of a consolidated leadership, to face the future without the Chancellor, in addition to the disclosure of cases of corruption in the conservative parliamentary group.

Green Party group leader Andreas Schwarz, Baden-Wuerttemberg state parliament speaker Muhterem Aras and Green Party leader Sandra Detzer celebrate on federal election day in Stuttgart, Germany, March 14, 2021. © Andreas Gebert / Reuters

According to provisional data from regional authorities, the Greens took the lead in the prosperous ‘Land’ of Baden-Württemberg, with 32.8% of the votes, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) did the same in Rhineland Palatinate with a 35.7%.

Good electoral horizon for the greens; continuity for social democrats

The victory of the founding member of the party of the Greens, the 72-year-old politician Winfried Kretschmann, gives impetus to the ecologist formation that has almost assured a place in the future government coalition, regardless of who comes to lead it.

An alliance between the parties of the CDU / CSU union (the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Bavarian Christian Social Union), plus the Greens, would be the coalition most likely to prosper in the general elections. But even a hypothetical center-left front would necessarily involve environmentalists, as would a tripartite with liberals.

For its part, the victory in Rhineland Palatinate gives a breath of air to the Social Democratic Party in the face of the generals to be held in six months. For those elections, the training since last year it chose its candidate, Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

Although the polls do not give them a clear chance of winning, since the party is in third position after the CDU / CSU alliance and the Greens, there is a possibility that they can form a government, in case the conservatives fail to position to a compelling candidate.

The politician Scholz symbolizes the alternation in the chancellery and at the same time a continuity with respect to Merkel. Both share the same centrist line, although from different parties.

With EFE and Reuters