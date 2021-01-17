On November 22, 2005, Angela Merkel – who will not run for a fifth term in September 2021 – became the first woman to hold the office of Federal Chancellor of Germany. At the head of her country, she quickly forged an image of an upright, sober and pragmatic woman. His popularity rating seems unshakeable. The Germans call her “Mutti” (“Mum”). “She is always far from controversy and focused on her work, without ever putting herself forward,” recognizes a passerby.

In front of her, the French presidents parade (Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy, François Hollande then Emmanuel Macron). On several occasions, Angela Merkel is named “the most powerful woman in the world” by the American magazine Forbes. The first areas of turbulence appeared in 2015, when the Chancellor decided to open the country to one million asylum seekers. In 2017, she was re-elected for a fourth term but struggled to form a government coalition. A year later, the German leader announces that she will not stand for re-election in 2021. On September 26, the one who is co-holder (with Helmut Kohl) of the record for longevity in power will therefore leave the hand.

