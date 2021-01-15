Journalist Laurent Desbonnets, in duplex from Berlin (Germany), explains that “three men over 55“are candidates for the leadership of the CDU, the big German conservative party:”a regional leader, a businessman or an expert in foreign policy“. However,”none really stand out“, since Angela Merkel “set the bar very high“in the hearts of the Germans. The German Chancellor, who has known four French presidents and soon four American presidents, is preparing to bow out with record popularity, since she collects 72% of favorable opinions across the Rhine . Nicknamed “mom“by the Germans, she is seen as a leader”warm“,”strong“, and”always far from controversies“.

Regarding the coronavirus crisis, Angela Merkel, a scientist by training, predicted the exponential progression of the second wave and said: “If in the next three months, October, November, December, we continue in the same way, then we would go from 2,400 to 4,800 new cases per dayThe regions then do not want more stringent restrictions, Angela Merkel does not impose any, wishing to enhance the strategy of compromise despite some criticism. “There have been stormy moments (…) but we have always succeeded in reaching a common position with her. Angela Merkel directed us well“, recognizes Andreas Jung, tenor deputy of the CDU. No candidate leaves favorite to his succession. Whatever happens, Angela Merkel will not run for a fifth term in September 2021.

