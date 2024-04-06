Home page politics

Victoria Krumbeck

It is still unclear when Ukraine will become a NATO member. Germany and the USA are skeptical about an invitation to join.

Kiev – Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Western allies have pledged their full support to Ukraine. This also includes admission to the European Union and NATO. In December 2023, the EU decided to start accession negotiations with Ukraine. However, NATO has not yet taken its promises further. Germany and the USA in particular are slowing down acceptance into the military alliance.

Ukraine's imminent accession to NATO: Germany and the USA are hesitant

A summit will take place in Washington in July to mark NATO's 75th anniversary. It is now clear that NATO will not give Ukraine a formal invitation to join NATO, as it did New York Times reported. Last year, Germany and the USA put the brakes on at the NATO summit in Vilnius. This decision is causing resentment in Ukraine.

“The format of the invitation was proposed by Ukraine itself as a legal guarantee for NATO accession. It's on the agenda. “Absolutely all allies except two support this decision,” quotes the Ukrainian Pravda, Olha Stefanischyna, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Integration of Ukraine. Stefanischyna also believes that Germany and the USA are critical of Ukraine's NATO invitation, as it would be a real decision and no longer just talk.

Germany and the USA are putting the brakes on Ukraine's accession – NATO: “Ukraine will become a member”

Nevertheless, NATO assured Ukraine at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that it would become a NATO member. “Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our goal at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (April 4). NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also sure of Ukraine's support. “Allies have made it clear that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and we must ensure that this is something we comply with.” However, the timing remains unclear.

The German-American skepticism could be due to the fact that Ukraine is in an ongoing war. In addition, attempts are being made to avoid any provocation by Russia so that the war does not spread. NATO members are looking for alternative solutions to help Ukraine. But other forms of support, such as the coordination of military aid or the financing and training of Ukrainian armed forces, also raised concerns New York Times writes.

Is NATO planning to end the war in Ukraine? – Possible Ukraine scenario

However, there could also be other reasons behind the reluctance. The 2024 presidential election in the USA could have a major influence on the war in Ukraine. If Donald Trump wins the elections, a drastic change in the course of the war would be possible. Trump has already announced in the past that he would end the war quickly if he were to become President of the USA again. There is also the threat of leaving the military alliance.

NATO must therefore prepare a “Plan B”, which could involve handing over control of Ukrainian territories to Russia. In return, Ukraine would regain its security and join NATO. It is just one solution among many on how to end the Ukraine war. As long as the NATO states disagree about when Ukraine should join, Ukraine will have to wait. The acceptance of a new partner into the alliance only takes place with the unanimity of the NATO partners. (vk)