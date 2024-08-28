ANDGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced in Berlin on Wednesday that the two governments will begin working on a bilateral treaty to deepen relations between the two countries, which both described as friendly and marked by mutual trust.

According to the criteria of

The historic decision to leave the European Union was taken by the British and it is not about revoking Brexit. But it is about achieving the best possible relations for the benefit of both parties.

“Germany and the United Kingdom are bound by a strong friendship and by common values ​​and interests. We are partners in Europe and in NATO. “And in view of the challenges facing our two countries, we believe it is time to raise our relations to another level,” said a joint statement by the two leaders.

In a joint appearance, Olaf Scholz noted that It will be the first such treaty between Germany and the United Kingdom..

The chancellor also referred to Starmer’s announcement that he wanted improve relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union and said he welcomed “the outstretched hand”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo:AFP Share

“The historic decision to leave the European Union was taken by the British people and it is not about reversing Brexit. But it is about achieving the best possible relations for the benefit of both parties,” he said.

Starmer, for his part, He recalled that Germany is the United Kingdom’s second largest trading partner. and that by intensifying cooperation, jobs can be created in both countries.

The British Prime Minister also said he hoped that The treaty could be ready by the end of this year..

Keir Starmer clarified that the treaty addresses bilateral issues but it can also be A start to improving relations with the European Union.

The topics that the treaty will address will be, among others, foreign policy cooperation, industrial transformation and cooperation in the fight against irregular migration.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo:AFP Share

“Together we want to strengthen NATO’s European pillar”Scholz said.

Regarding the fight against irregular migration, Starmer said that the key will be cooperation to dismantle human trafficking gangs.

Scholz and Starmer discuss Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East

Besides, Both Starmer and Scholz reiterated their commitment to Ukraine and said that aid will continue as long as it is needed.

“It is important for me to reiterate this because recently there has been an attempt to give the impression that Germany will reduce aid. That is not the case,” said Scholz.

We owe a debt to Ukraine. They are fighting for themselves, they are defending themselves, but they are also fighting for all the people in Europe.

Starmer said that both he and Scholz know that all European countries owe a debt to Ukraine..

“We owe a debt to Ukraine. They are fighting for themselves, they are defending themselves, but they are also fighting for all the people in Europe,” Starmer said.

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East and, after stressing that Israel has the right to defend itself, asked for access to Gaza. humanitarian aid and intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire.