The competent authorities of Germany and Russia have no information that one of the punishers who participated in the genocide of the civilian population in the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka in the Novgorod Region in 1942-1943 is alive. This was announced on Friday, May 7, “RIA NewsThomas Will, Senior Prosecutor, Deputy Head of the Central Office for Investigating the Crimes of National Socialism in German Ludwigsburg.

According to him, the Investigative Committee of Russia, through the Prosecutor General’s Office, sent a lot of documents related to crimes in Tin Hill, but they did not provide new information about possibly still living criminals. As Will noted, Germany also handed over to Russia all the materials available on this case. However, he added that the request “is currently still open.”

On March 22, the head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, said that the department had decided to combine criminal cases about the atrocities of the Nazis against civilians into one – about the genocide of the peoples of the USSR. In one proceeding, the cases of massacres in the area of ​​the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka (Novgorod region), of punitive operations to exterminate Soviet citizens in the Yeisk orphanage, where more than 200 children were killed, as well as the circumstances of the extermination of people in former concentration camps in the village of Moglino ( Pskov region) and in the region of Simferopol.

On October 27, the Soletskiy District Court for the first time in Russian legal proceedings legally recognized the massacres of civilians by the Nazis in the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka, Novgorod Region, as genocide.

The village of Tin Gorka previously belonged to the Leningrad Region, and now it is part of the Novgorod Region. A mass grave of civilians and prisoners of war during the Great Patriotic War was discovered in the area of ​​the village.

The massacres of Soviet citizens were organized by the so-called tailkommando, headed by officers of German and Austrian origin. They killed those arrested, and threw their bodies into pits. In the period from 1942 to 1943, at least 2.6 thousand people were killed in the area of ​​the village.

It is known that the German general Kurt Herzog was the organizer of the massacres. In 1947 he was sentenced to 25 years in a forced labor camp. At the same time, the perpetrators of the crimes were not brought to criminal responsibility.