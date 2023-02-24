How did you feel about the content of this article?

A Spanish soldier in front of a Leopard 2 tank: the same model tank is being shipped from Germany and Poland to Ukraine | Photo: EFE/Javier Cebollada

Germany and Poland announced on Friday (24) the sending of war tanks to Ukraine. The four models sent by the Germans are from the Leopard 2 A6 series, while the Poles sent Leopard 2 A4.

Ukraine currently has 18 German tanks and an unspecified contingent of Polish war vehicles.

“We are available, together with our Portuguese and Swedish partners, to form a mixed Ukrainian battalion,” declared German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Pistorius pointed out that the three countries will send 3 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, between A5 and A6 models – technically similar according to the German Minister of Defense.

Poland was the first country to propose the formation of an advanced tank donor group for Ukraine. The Polish army has 240 Leopard 2-type aircraft, of which 137 are of the A4 version, which were sent to Ukraine, and 105 of the A5 model.

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the country had delivered to Ukraine a total of 250 tanks, mostly T-72s, of Soviet manufacture, which were modernized by Polish industry, and that the plan was to deliver plus 60 of the PT-91 model.