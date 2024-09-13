The U-20 Women’s World Cup continues with a goal-filled atmosphere as the round of 16 draws to a close. Germany and North Korea secured their place in the next round of the tournament yesterday with comprehensive victories.

At the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, Germany overcame Argentina, which had reached the second phase of the tournament for the first time.. He beat them 5-1 and will now face the United States for a place in the semi-finals, Sunday at 8pm, at Pascual Guerrero.

The Germans took the lead from the first half. They went into the break 4-1 up, thanks to goals from Mathilde Jansen (minute 6), Sophie Nachtgall (24 and 37) and Loreen Bender (26). Argentina had pulled one back with a goal from Delfina Lombardi in the 43rd minute. Cora Zicai then sealed the game in the 69th minute.

Germany vs. Argentina Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

Another beating from North Korea

In Medellin, North Korea continued its overwhelming dominance. After beating Argentina 6-2, Costa Rica 9-0 and the Netherlands 2-0 in the group stage, it eliminated Austria from the tournament by beating them 5-2.

Sin Hyang scored twice (3rd and 37th minutes), Kim Kang-Mi scored in the 53rd, Chae Un-Yong in the 74th and Pak Mi Ryong in the 90+2. The Austrians pulled one back with a goal from Valentina Madl in the 11th minute and an own goal from Han Hong-Ryon in the 63rd.

The North Koreans will face Brazil on Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, starting at 2:30 p.m.

North Korea vs. Austria Photo:Jaiver Nieto. THE TIME Share

This Thursday, the last two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be defined. France and the Netherlands will face each other in Medellin, and the Colombian National Team’s rival will emerge from there (8 pm). Japan and Nigeria will play in Techo.

