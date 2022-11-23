Germany (champion 2014) and Japan compete with Costa Rica and Spain (champion 2010) in a group that is expected to provide a hearty spherical meal for the World Cup Qatar audience.

Wounded giant

• The German public was shocked by the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the “Manshafts” were knocked out in the first round in a shocking surprise after the defending champions entered with confidence.

• Germany lost its opening match in the previous World Cup with a clean goal against Mexico, then beat Sweden in the second round, and when it needed to beat South Korea to qualify in the final round, it lost 2-0.

• The German national team has bad memories with the Asian teams, which suffered its last defeat in the World Cup, to return in the World Cup 2022 against one of the stubborn Asian teams, which is very similar to the South Korean team that toppled the machines in the last version.

• Germany is well aware that complacency against Japan and not getting the three points will mean the possibility of repeating the disaster of the last tournament, because the next confrontation will be against Spain in an early final.

• Leroy Sane will miss Germany’s first match in the World Cup in Qatar due to “knee problems”.

• The European record for the number of times winning the World Cup (4 titles) is still registered in the name of Germany and Italy, but Brazil is in the lead with 5 championships, which means that the machines can equal Brazil’s number in the current World Cup if they succeed in returning to their usual level, in light of The absence of Italy.

Japanese confidence

• On the other hand, the Japanese national team knows how to overcome the pressure of the beginnings in the World Cup, as it won the opening match twice in its last 3 participations.

• In 2010, Japan defeated Cameroon in the first round, and in 2018 it defeated Colombia. It hopes that the 2022 tournament will witness a new history by defeating the German giants.

• The greatest achievement in the history of the Japanese national team was qualifying for the round of sixteen in the tournament, which was repeated in the last World Cup after crossing to the final price, but their journey in Russia ended with a severe loss from Belgium 2-3.

• Takumi Minamino, the French player of Monaco and the former English star of Liverpool, is considered the most prominent element of the Japanese national team and the top scorer of the current generation with 17 goals, and the biggest threat to the Germans in the face of the two teams.