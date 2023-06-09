Rome (agencies)

Germany and Italy intend to deepen their relationship, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorga Meloni agreed in Rome on this step, starting with the revival of consultations between the German and Italian governments. The talks are scheduled to reconvene in the fall, for the first time since 2016, in Germany.

The last meeting of this kind took place in northern Italy. Germany does not hold government consultations, including prime ministers and several ministers, except with close partners, including China, India and Brazil. Scholz thanked Meloni for the “warm welcome” in Rome and stressed “how close and trusting the relations are between the two countries.” “Italy is an important partner and a reliable friend for us,” he said.