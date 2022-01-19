Home page politics

On January 20, 1942, high-ranking NSDAP and SS officials met in the villa on Berlin’s Wannsee. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Israel and Germany want to submit a resolution against Holocaust denial to the UN this Thursday. The occasion is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference.

Berlin – On the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, Germany and Israel denounced the denial and trivialization of the Holocaust.

In a guest article for the “Tagesspiegel” and the Israeli daily newspaper “Maariv”, the German Ambassador to Israel, Susanne Wasum-Rainer, and the Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, complained that the facts of the Shoah and its historical exceptional character were still being disputed be put into perspective. The denial and trivialization of crimes against humanity is not only widespread among political radicals, but a social and international phenomenon.

For this reason, Israel and Germany wanted to initiate a resolution together at the United Nations this Thursday, it said. The political leaders worldwide are called to support. “This resolution is meant to be a sign of hope and inspiration for all States and societies that stand up for diversity and tolerance, strive for reconciliation and understand that remembering the Holocaust is essential to preventing such crimes from happening again,” they write the ambassadors in the guest post.

At the so-called Wannsee Conference on January 20, 1942, high-ranking Nazi officials discussed the systematic murder of up to eleven million Jews in Europe. The aim of the meeting in a villa on Berlin’s Wannsee was to accelerate the implementation of the genocide. It is considered one of the key dates of the Holocaust.

The guest contribution by the two ambassadors goes on to say that the denial of historical facts of the Holocaust is not only an attack on the victims of the extermination and their descendants, on Jews all over the world and on the State of Israel. It is also an attack “on the basic condition of peaceful societies and peaceful coexistence worldwide”. The ambassadors also made suggestions for measures to combat Holocaust denial. This includes a uniform definition of anti-Semitism, investments in education and awareness-raising, and measures to prevent the questioning and relativization of the Holocaust on social media. dpa