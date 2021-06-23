Ali Maali (Dubai)

Today, the German and Hungary national teams are in a unique event, at the end of the Group F matches of the European Nations “Euro 2020” at the “Allianz Arena” in Munich, Germany, where the fans of the two countries recall memories of 67 years ago.

For the first time since the 1954 World Cup, Germany and Hungary meet in the finals, bringing the fans of the two countries back to 67 years, in that famous match that took place between them on Swiss soil, specifically in Berne on July 4, 1954 in the World Cup final, which ended in favor of the machines.

The German and Hungarian teams have played on 14 occasions after the 1954 World Cup final, but all of them were friendly, not counting Hungary’s matches with former East Germany.

The Germans are proud of their four world titles, but the anniversary of the coronation in 1954 remains a special nostalgia, not because it is the first title, but because it was achieved at the expense of a group of Hungarian players who were the most prominent in the world at the time, led by the legend Puskas.

The Hungarian team had defeated Mannschaft in the first round of the World Cup with a landslide victory 8-3, which made the Hungarians celebrate before the final by issuing postage stamps and launching preparations for the erection of a huge statue of the players.

Before that match, the Hungarian team had not tasted defeat for four years, but the Germans wrote history at the Wankdorf stadium in the Swiss city of Bern on July 4, 1954, as it was the first German team to participate in a major tournament after World War II and the third German participation in the World Cup.

The German fans did not forget the 84th minute in the World Cup final when “Helmut Rahn” hit a ball from afar, and the result was 2-2 for the Germans to advance 3-2 in a match that the world champion at the time was fiercely defending his goal.

The masses of the world were watching and watching this final with great passion, especially the Germans next to the radio at the time, and when it ended with the victory of the “Manschaft” they took to the streets saying: The football miracle happened in Berne.

The situation currently in Euro 2020 seems different, as Hungarian football has fallen a lot and is fourth in the group with one point from two matches, while Germany has moved forward strongly, as it is runner-up with 3 points from two matches and is a candidate for the European title.