AMinister of State Anna Lührmann assessed the political announcement on the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) on Tuesday in Paris as a “positive signal” for Franco-German cooperation. “The agreement shows that the will to cooperate in the armaments sector is unbroken,” said the Green Europe Minister of the FAZ. The turning point meant that Germany and France would have to move closer together. “We have real signals that we are making progress,” said French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu after his meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) in Berlin on Monday. He is now confident that the plans for the main battle tank, which from 2035 is to replace the “Leclerc” currently being built by the French company Nexter and the “Leopard 2” made by the Munich family company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), are making rapid progress.

The project signed in July 2017 for the construction of a “main battle tank of the future” came to nothing because no agreement was reached on the division of tasks between the armaments companies involved. On the fringes of the most recent conference on European air defense in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron then persuaded Lecornu and Pistorius to finally make progress on MGCS. “We are both supporters of clear and open communication,” explained Pistorius in Berlin. Therefore, they would now have discussed all the points of contention. “Despite all prophecies of doom and all rumours, I can say that we both want this project,” said Pistorius. Both he and Lecornu named the FCAS combat aircraft system as a model for the division of tasks between France and Germany. France has the lead there, while Germany is said to have it at MGCS.

However, it remains to be seen what this announcement means in concrete terms for the industrial division of tasks. Following the agreement between Lecornu and Pistorius, it is now up to the militaries of both sides to define their expectations for the main battle tank system by the end of September. Then the two ministers want to meet in Evreux, where the German-French flight squadron is stationed. Only then should the decisive tug-of-war over the MGCS work packages, such as the construction of the cannon, begin. The previous negotiations were complicated by the fact that Berlin had turned away from the original division of tasks between KMW and Nexter, who had already bundled their strengths in the KNDS holding company in 2015, and brought the Düsseldorf-based armaments company Rheinmetall into the project.

Ever since the KMW rival joined, the MGCS negotiations have stagnated, especially since there was no political will to speed up the process. Observers rate the agreement that has now been reached between Berlin and Paris as a restart for the construction of the tank, which should have an alternative drive, be a rolling battle center for other autonomously controlled vehicles and digitally network the combat unit with one another, as with FCAS, via a data cloud. If the expectations from the military side are on the table in September, an agreement on the division of tasks is considered possible this year. Then the consolidation of tank manufacturers in Europe could begin.