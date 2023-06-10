In order to strengthen Franco-German friendship, Germany and France are giving young people between the ages of 18 and 27 monthly tickets for their respective neighboring countries.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) called the ticket a “great offer for young people” on Saturday, here it can be seen at an appointment in Saxony in May (archive photo). Image: dpa

DGermany and France are donating a total of 60,000 free train tickets to young people between the ages of 18 and 27 in order to strengthen Franco-German friendship. The ticket is available from Monday and is valid for one month in the second half of the year on local and long-distance traffic in the respective neighboring country.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) called the ticket a “great offer for young people” on Saturday to mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty, the first agreement on Franco-German cooperation after the Second World War.

Wissing: Set an example for climate-friendly travel

“Current events in Europe show how important mutual exchange is for the continued existence of a peaceful and democratic Europe,” added Wissing: “With the campaign, we are also setting an example for climate-friendly travel by train.” He wants all young people encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.

On January 22, 1963, President Charles de Gaulle and Federal Chancellor Konrad Adenauer signed the Elysee Treaty in Paris, which then came into force on July 2. The image of the two statesmen shaking hands was highly symbolic. They wanted to demonstratively end the repeatedly invoked hereditary enmity between Germany and France.