Germany and France are concerned about the increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbass and call on the parties to immediately stop the escalation. This is stated in the statement of the Foreign Ministries of both states.

“Germany and France are concerned about the growing number of ceasefire violations following the stabilization of the situation in eastern Ukraine since July 2020. We are closely monitoring the situation, especially the movements of Russian troops, and we urge the parties to refrain and immediately stop the escalation, ” “RIA News”…

Paris and Berlin said they reaffirm their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. It is noted that, as mediators in the Normandy format, Germany and France strive to implement the Minsk agreements in full.

The parties also said that they welcome the extension of the mandate of the OSCE Special Observer Mission in Ukraine and call for the lifting of restrictions on its freedom of movement.

On April 3, it was reported that for the first time since July 27 last year, after the adoption of additional ceasefire measures in the Donbass, Ukrainian security forces used artillery weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements during shelling of the LPR.

On the same day, the deputy chief of the people’s militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, announced the death of a four-year-old girl as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He blamed the death of the child on the commander of the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Gennady Shapovalov.

On April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Russian exercises on the border with the country “flexing”, which increases the risk of “provocations.”

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia has the right to move troops on its territory at its discretion. He stressed that the Russian Federation did not and will not take part in the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, the Russian side ensures the security of its own borders.

On March 29, the Kremlin expressed concern over the aggravation of the situation in Donbass. Peskov said that the growth of tension and provocations lead to tragedies and frustrate all peace agreements in the region. He recalled that Moscow has repeatedly called on the parties to a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Kiev in April 2014 launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who, after a coup in Ukraine in February 2014, united into the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and declared their independence.

At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities place responsibility for the situation in the country on the Russian Federation. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to resolve it as soon as possible.

The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, at the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since the fall of 2014 adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, after the adopted ceasefire agreements between the conflicting parties, shootings continue.