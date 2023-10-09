Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (r, SPD) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron make a press statement in Hamburg. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

With four other countries, Germany is sending a clear signal: Israel can be sure of solidarity. And: The Palestinians’ goals are legitimate, but are not represented by Hamas.

Berlin – After the terrorist attacks by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in Israel, Germany, the USA, Great Britain, France and Italy have jointly assured the attacked country of their solidarity.

Together we would express “our unwavering and united support” for Israel “and unequivocally condemn Hamas and its terrible acts of terror,” the federal government said in a statement. Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Our 5 countries will ensure that Israel can defend itself and its citizens against the vile attacks.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and he spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and reiterated their support for Israel, Scholz wrote. A two-day German-French cabinet meeting with Scholz and Macron began yesterday in Hamburg.

“Freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike”

With regard to the Palestinians, the five countries’ joint statement said: “We all recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and support justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike.” But make no mistake: “Hamas does not represent these aspirations and it offers the Palestinian people nothing other than more terror and bloodshed.”

Israel will be supported in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities, it said. “In the coming days, as allies and as mutual friends of Israel, we will act in a united and coordinated manner to ensure that Israel is able to defend itself and ultimately to create the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region.” …). “We make it clear that there is no justification or legitimacy for Hamas’s terrorist actions and that they must be universally condemned.” dpa