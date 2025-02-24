Germany It is not a country accustomed to falling complex political timesbut now there will be another one. February 23 elections have been a “relief” for Europe for two reasons: A great coalition can be reissued with conservatives and social democratsand the ultra -right, despite achieving its best historical result, will remain out of the negotiations for the new government because the “sanitary cord” against them is maintained. The elections have gone from pyrrus and punishment victories, with a strong, but not so much, an AFD that breaks molds and a SPD that pays the broken dishes of an unstable executive with its worst electoral record of always.

What have been the keys to the German elections? Many and varied. First, the CDU. The surveys and Friedrich Merz entered the logic and Friedrich Merz will be the new chancellor: the government formed before Easter and its priorities is the economy and immigration. But in relative terms its almost 30% vote is not as powerful as it seems. To put in context, Angela Merkel’s worst was a 33% support. Now, Merz will seek to return to its formation and the country to the essence of the center -rightbut assuming more responsibilities than Olaf Scholz in European key: it already made it clear that its priority is that the EU is “take off” from the US regarding security dependencies.

He SPD was the great defeated. The victory of the CDU is the image of an alternation in power that comes quickly by inaction of a Scholz that leaves the game in its worst of always; In addition, the new Executive will not negotiate nor will it be a minister in a potential new cabinet. The still chancellor has failed to correct, reform, or give stability to Germanyand in the ‘Rojas’ ranks he is already looking for relief, with the name of the Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, like the one who sounds with more force. The SPD does not even have the pan for the mango to now look for a strong space in the new executive. The punishment given by citizens is severe, and the center -left also loses its great bastion In Europe: only Pedro Sánchez remains as a socialist leader at the head of one of the most important countries in the EU.

AFD smiles … but half. Its 21% places to the radical right with their best historical result, also marking a trend that already comes from behind, with a success in the European of 2024 or with triumphs at the regional level last year as well. Now, the ‘veto’ to agree with it is maintained: Nobody wants to talk to the ultra -right, although within the party they assume that the fall of that blockade “is a matter of time.” His candidate, Alice Weidel, held out the CDU just after the closure of the schools, but with a small mouth: they know that in normal conditions they will remain as the only real opposition force and that can Allow to channel the discontent citizen with the new government. It already happened for example in Italy, with the current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who stayed as a solitary counterweight against Mario Draghi executive.

And those who saved the furniture were The Greens. They lost two points compared to 2021, but At the same time they will not be necessary for a new coalitionalthough from their ranks they prefer to reinforce that government; His ‘defeat’ was softer than social democrat, so it can be understood that citizens take less responsible for the failure of the traffic light coalition. Lime and sand: Die Linke’s left saw his two good months of campaign rewarded with a “resurrection” up to almost 9% of the votes and being the preferred option of progressive young people, in addition to winning in the city of Berlin. Another show of how Germany has been divided in recent times.

That there may be a great coalition It is possible because both BSW and the FDP liberals have stayed out of Parliament. The first, Die Linke’s prorous split, has ended up reinforcing them: they will not be able to condition any policy at a decisive moment for war in Ukraine. Liberals, meanwhile, believe they have paid “a very high price” for their years in government. Christian Lindner, until now his leader, resigned on Sunday night … After the story was repeated: every time they enter the executive, in the following elections they disappear from the Bundestag. Twice it is no longer a coincidence.

Germany needs “a change”Merz acknowledged. He is in a hurry: lower taxes, control borders and reduce dependencies are three great priorities for whom the new chancellor will be. “The world is not waiting for us,” he told. At the same time, he knows that he has to convince the social democrats, but he is aware that now he decides. The CDU does not want to return to Merkel’s times, but neither does it take too much note of Scholz’s years. The German right now restarts its own path … like the country itself.





What times these. Europe breathes; He has entered a dynamic of “could have been worse” Every time there is an appointment with the polls, and Germany has not been an exception. Ukraine, relations with the US, reindustrialization, international role or climatic politics: all that are priorities for Germany, as are for the EU. Merz has a divided country after the elections, but made clear on Sunday that is prepared: the union awaits its engine and the CDU has to start it again.