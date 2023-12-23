Political scientist Mearsheimer: Germany and Britain cannot cope with Russia even together

Germany and Great Britain should not enter into a military conflict with Russia, since their armies are in a deplorable state. About it stated University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer in an interview with the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

He noted that both countries had depleted their military reserves by supplying weapons to Ukraine. In addition, the size of the British army is too small to enter into confrontation, the political scientist continued. According to him, even united, Germany and Britain would not be able to resist Russia.

“The German army, like the British, is in a pitiful state. Their stockpiles of weapons are running low, they don’t even have many weapons together,” Mearsheimer said. The Russian army, on the contrary, is well trained and armed, he added.

Earlier, former member of the European Parliament David Campbell Bannerman announced the intention of the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, to drag Britain into a conflict with Russia. He believes that London may send British soldiers to Ukraine “for a war with Russia.”