The British Foreign Office expressed disappointment with Moscow’s decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty (OON). Reported by TASS with reference to the representative of the department.

The ministry noted that the agreement allows ensuring European security and contributes to increasing the level of transparency in military activities. The ministry added that this strengthens trust between the countries and called on Russia to reconsider this decision.

The German diplomatic service said they also regret Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement, it is reported on the site departments. The ministry called Moscow’s decision a blow to the arms control system. Also, the Foreign Ministry of Germany noted that the initiative of Russia plays a big role in relations with the countries of the northern hemisphere.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced earlier that Moscow is starting procedures to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows reconnaissance flights of the participating countries over each other’s territory.

The US withdrew from the agreement on November 22 last year. The American side explained its position by the fact that Moscow allegedly does not comply with the clauses of the treaty. The White House also said that Russia monitored the whereabouts of US President Donald Trump during flights over the United States. Moscow denies Washington’s accusations.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. According to the document, the participating countries can make reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in order to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.